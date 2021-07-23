Police: Man arrested after armed robbery in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested for an alleged armed robbery in Myrtle Beach, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Anthony Wall, 26, is charged with armed robbery in connection with an incident early Thursday morning. Police were called at about 3:32 a.m. to a beach access on Ocean Boulevard, according to the warrant.

The victim said four males punched him in the head and took $145 worth of his property, according to the warrant. Two of the suspects ran away and the other two got into a Nissan Altima and drove off.

While police were on scene, the Altima drove past them and was pointed out as the suspect vehicle, according to the warrant. Police pulled over the Altima and the passenger got out and ran away.

Wall, who was driving the car, listened to the officer’s commands and said things that confirmed his involvement in the robbery, according to the warrant.

There is no indication that the other three people involved have been arrested.