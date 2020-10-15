Police: Man arrested after drugs, gun found in car with children

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Fayetteville, North Carolina man was arrested in late September after Horry County police found a gun and drugs in a car with children, police announced Wednesday.

Police attempted to pull over a vehicle and noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the car. Police said three children were in the car.

Brandon Alexander Wells, 33, was taken into custody. During a search of the vehicle, police said they found four ounces of marijuana, oxycodone and acetaminophen tablets, assorted multi-colored tablets that are pending drug lab results, a Taurus PT111 9MM handgun, and $29,945 cash.

Wells also had a suspended license and an active warrant, police said.

Wells was charged with malicious injury to personal property, possession of firearms and ammunition, possession of controlled substances, and unlawful neglect of a child.

He was released from jail on a $7,500 bond.