Police: Man arrested after gun found in bag at MYR checkpoint

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man was arrested at Myrtle Beach International Airport after TSA agents found a gun in his bag.

According to a report from Horry County Police, Lyman Gerard Dease was arrested on October 10 after a 9mm pistol was found in his bag at the TSA checkpoint at MYR. The report states the pistol was loaded with a 12 round magazine, but that there was not a round in the chamber.

Lyman Dease (J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

Dease is charged with carrying or displaying firearms in public buildings or adjacent areas. He was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $500 bond. His expected court date is December 9.

LATEST HEADLINES: