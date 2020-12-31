Police: Man arrested after having sexual relations with underage teen in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police arrested a man Wednesday after they said he had sexual relations with a minor.

Lotoryante Dih’Aundre Greene was arrested for third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor – commiting and attempting a lewd act, according to an arrest warrant. 

An officer responded on Wednesday to a report of a suspicious vehicle when he found Greene and a 15-year-old in a car, according to the warrant. The girl told an officer they had sexual relations before police arrived, and Greene said he didn’t know the girl wasn’t over the age of consent.

