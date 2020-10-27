Police: Man arrested after Sunday stabbing in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police arrested a 37-year-old man Sunday after he reportedly stabbed someone and stole a bicycle.

Police arrested Brandon Scott Rowlett after responding to a call about an assault on Sunday. Rowlett had stabbed a man in the area of Woodside Avenue and Kings Highway during an argument, according to police. The man was bleeding from a stab wound in his left forearm when police arrived.

During questioning, a woman drove up to police and said that Rowlett had broken into her garage and stolen her bicycle, which police found him riding. He also had 1.4 grams of cocaine in his hoodie’s pocket, according to police.

Rowlett is charged with shoplifting items less than $2,000 total, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, a first offense for the possession of cocaine, second-degree, non-violent burglary and resisting arrest.

His bail for the assault, possession of cocaine and burglary charges is $50,000 cumulatively. No bail has been sent for the shoplifting or resisting arrest charges, as of Tuesday morning.

