Police: Man arrested for impersonating police officer during armed robbery in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested after police said he impersonated a police officer during an armed robbery Monday.

According to Conway police, officers responded to the area of Church Street and Forest View Road after someone reported an armed robbery.

The victim told police that a man, later identified as Patrick Jamar Gause, identified himself as an undercover police detective and demanded the victim put his hands on his head, police said. After the victim asked for identification, Gause took the victim’s wallet, removed cash, and handed back the wallet before running away.

Gause was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with strong arm robbery, impersonating a police officer, and kidnapping.

Gause was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center. No bail has been set, according to booking records.