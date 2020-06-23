Police: Man assaulted firefighters, refused to leave home that was on fire in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man was charged after police said he refused to leave a home that was on fire Sunday and assaulted two firefighters.

According to police, Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) called for assistance for the man who wouldn’t leave a home on Edgewood Drive that was on fire.

The man, later identified as Christopher James Jackson, 47, of Myrtle Beach, was being held down by HCFR medics and a South Carolina Highway Patrol officer when they got to the scene. Police said Jackson appeared to be under the influence of a substance.

HCFR said they responded to the home for a structure fire and Jackson was “shouting profanities and interrupting” firefighters. Jackson allegedly refused to leave and entered the home multiple times after being asked to leave.

Two HCFR members said Jackson assaulted them, according to police. Jackson is accused of pushing one of the firefighters after she tried to escort him away from the scene. He is also accused of shoving another firefighter who was standing in the doorway to prevent him from going back in the home.

Jackson was taken to the hospital for smoke exposure and complaining that his ribs were broken by HCFR.

Jackson was charged with two counts of third degree assault and battery, and one count each of public disorderly conduct and second degree arson. He was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Monday on $9,750 bond.