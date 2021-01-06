Police: Man breaks into Myrtle Beach tattoo shop, throws large steak knife at employee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police arrested a man Monday accused of breaking into a Myrtle Beach tattoo shop and throwing a large steak knife at an employee.

Police were called at about 12:30 a.m. Monday to Top Notch Tattoo on Seaboard Street for a disturbance, according to a police report.

The suspect, later identified as Kevin Kirlew, 39, kicked in a locked back door to the business, according to police.

An employee who spoke to News13 off-camera said Kirlew grabbed a large steak knife after being confronted and pointed it at one of the employees. Kirlew was screaming that the employee was the devil, the employee said.

Another employee pulled a gun, which is when Kirlew threw the knife at one employee and then ran away, the employee told News13.

Kirlew was found shortly after and was positively identified as the suspect by security footage, according to police. He was arrested for destruction of real property and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Kirlew remains in Myrtle Beach Jail as of Tuesday evening.