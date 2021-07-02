Police: Man broke into Carolina Forest apartment, attacked victims with broken door frame

CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — Police arrested a man Friday after he allegedly broke into an apartment in Carolina Forest, punched two victims, and hit them with a broken door frame, according to a police report.

Kalen Devonte Bell, 22, of Arverne, New York, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of first-degree assault and battery, first-degree burglary, and resisting arrest.

Police were called to the Canterbury Apartments on Kent Lane just after midnight Friday, according to the police report. Witnesses flagged down officers and pointed out Bell as the suspect. He was seen with a blue duffle bag, a pair of shoes, and a butcher knife, police said.

Police told Bell to drop the knife and he said “you have the wrong guy,” and then ran away, according to the report. He was taken into custody near the entrance of the apartment complex.

Officers on scene noticed forced entry into the apartment and blood splattered on the wall near one of the bedrooms, according to the report.

The victims told police Bell attacked them twice. The first time, he allegedly punched both of them. After the victims locked Bell out of the apartment, he allegedly broke in and used the broken wood from the door frame to attack the victims again, according to the police report.

Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said both had visible injuries and were hiding from Bell in a neighbor’s apartment, according to the report.

Bell was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center. No bail is listed as of Friday afternoon.