Police: Man broke into woman’s Horry County home, sexually assaulted her in 2017

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Friday after police said he broke into a woman’s Horry County home in 2017 and sexually assaulted her.

Adonias Sanchez-Mendez, 24, of Myrtle Beach, allegedly broke into the home on Pampass Drive Nov. 5, 2017 while the victim was asleep and sexually assaulted her, according to warrants obtained by News13. A witness came home and saw the assault happening.

Sanchez-Mendez was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree burglary, and driving without a license. He remains in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $25,232 bond as of Tuesday afternoon.