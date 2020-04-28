Police: Man charged after punching police officer in the face in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested and charged Sunday after police said he punched a Myrtle Beach Police officer in the face.

Police responded to a call for a disorderly male, when Terrance Dewayne Nesmith, 35, is accused of punching the officer in the left temple and then running away, according to an arrest warrant. Police attempted to use a taser on Nesmith, but he “disengaged the taser probes and ran away.”

The officer chased Nesmith back to his home where he was detained, police said. The officer suffered a “minor abrasion” to the left temple.

Nesmith is charged with resisting/assaulting, beating, or wounding a police officer, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. He’s held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

LATEST HEADLINES: