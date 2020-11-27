Police: Man charged after reportedly taking family from hotel at gunpoint

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man is in custody after Myrtle Beach police allege they forced their way into a hotel room and took two family members at gunpoint.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department says it happened Wednesday just before midnight at the Palette Resort on South Ocean Boulevard.

Officers claim Rysheen Dala Williams, 40, of Columbia, took both family members. He was found within four hours and taken into custody in Florence.

Williams is now charged in connection to the incident with kidnapping, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, burglary first degree, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

“Violence toward a family member is inexcusable, and perpetrators will be prosecuted,” said Chief Amy Prock. “I am thankful for the quick action by our team and for our law enforcement partners who helped recover the victims unharmed.”

The department said in a press release that both victims were not hurt.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office, SLED, Florence Police Department and FBI assisted in the investigation. It remains open and more charges are possible, police said.