Police: Man charged with attempted murder in Myrtle Beach stabbing

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a person Wednesday evening in Myrtle Beach.

Bobby Rusha Mitchell, 32, left a victim with a “severe laceration”, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report. The incident happened Wednesday around 5:15 p.m. in the 400 block of 27th Ave. N in Myrtle Beach.

Police report they responded to a call of a man who fell off of a balcony, but when they arrived they discovered the person didn’t fall from a balcony, but was stabbed.

The victim was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center to be treated.

Mitchell is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police said.

Mitchell is currently in jail awaiting trial. No bond was set.

LATEST HEADLINES: