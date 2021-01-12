Police: Man entered Myrtle Beach home with gun to commit armed robbery, was fatally shot

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed after a shooting Monday in Myrtle Beach after entering a home to commit an armed robbery, according to Myrtle Beach police.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in the 500 block of 34th Avenue North, police said. Two people were shot. Both were taken to the hospital where one later died. The other person has non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The person killed allegedly entered the home with a gun to commit an armed robbery and was shot, police said. He and the other person knew each other, and entry into the home was not forced.

The person’s identity has not been released.

