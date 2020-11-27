Police: Man forced his way into Myrtle Beach hotel, kidnapped 2 people

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police have charged a man after they say he forced his way into a hotel and kidnapped two people at gunpoint.

Rysheen Williams, 40, of Columbia, SC, broke into the Palette Resort at 703 South Ocean Blvd. on Wednesday just before midnight, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

He took two people at gunpoint and fled the area, police said. Williams and the other people were found in Florence and taken into custody within four hours.

Both victims were recovered and unharmed. The Florence County Sheriffs Office, Florence City Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the FBI assisted in the search and arrest.

“I am thankful for the quick action by our team and for our law enforcement partners who helped recover the victims unharmed,” said Chief Amy Prock.

Williams has been charged with kidnapping, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, burglary first degree, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Additional charges are possible as the investigation is still ongoing.