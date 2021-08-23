1 dead after Myrtle Beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was found in a parking lot after being shot Sunday night, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
A male was found with a gunshot wound in the 500 block of 28th Avenue North, according to authorities. The victim was taken to a hospital, where they died due to their injuries.
Police are asking for anyone with information to call police at (843) 918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous.
Fatal shootings are marked in red. Non-fatal shootings are marked in blue. Click on a marker for more details about a shooting. Some markers are extremely close together and have to be zoomed to see. The map is updated daily with the most recent information.
Shootings are listed even if no one was injured in the incident. For some shootings, a specific address was not provided by police, and the marker will show a city center or an approximate area as the location of the incident.