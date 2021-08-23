1 dead after Myrtle Beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was found in a parking lot after being shot Sunday night, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

A male was found with a gunshot wound in the 500 block of 28th Avenue North, according to authorities. The victim was taken to a hospital, where they died due to their injuries.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call police at (843) 918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous.