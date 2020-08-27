Police: Man kicked, held woman against her will in Conway apartment complex

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man kicked and held a woman against her will in a Conway apartment complex Aug. 21, according to police.

Police said Xavier Malik Blow, 24, of Hemingway, held the woman against her will for about two hours at The Provincial apartment complex in Conway.

Blow allegedly took the woman’s cell phone so she couldn’t call for help, according to arrest warrants. He allegedly kicked the woman and attempted to choke her.

He also allegedly pulled her hair and forced her into the shower with hot water, according to arrest warrants.

Blow is charged with kidnapping, first-degree assault and battery, and simple possession of marijuana, less than 28 grams.

Blow is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $40,000 bond.