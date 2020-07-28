Police: Man punched, kicked woman in head near Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A Loris man was arrested after police said he punched and kicked a woman in the head near Loris.

According to a police report, officers responded to Loris Hospital on April 28 for a call in reference to a prior assault.

The victim told police Lewis Treze Qualon Hickman punched her in the head twice, knocking her out, according to the police report. When she regained consciousness, Hickman allegedly then kicked her in the head.

Both her left forehead and right ear areas were bruised and swollen when police arrived, according to police.

Hickman was arrested Tuesday and charged with domestic violence high and aggravated nature. He’s held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center with no bail set.

