Police: Man shot Friday while riding boat in Intercoastal Waterway

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was shot Friday night while riding a boat in the Intercoastal Waterway in the area of Park Street in Little River.

The victim was riding his boat and called 911 after he was allegedly shot by someone from a home along the waterway, police said. Police found the victim on the waterway and directed him to the nearest boat landing, where the victim showed officers the injuries sustained to his back.

Police said the injuries were consistent with small pellets from a shotgun shell, and needed no medical attention due to being “superficial.” The victim told police the shooter yelled at him for trespassing, which he was not because he was on the waterway, and then fired a single shot.

Police went with the victim to the home where he was shot from and made contact with Stephen Roy Parker, 66, of Little River, who was sleeping on a couch. Parker told police someone was shooting at his house from the waterway.

When police asked Parker where the shotgun was located, he told them he didn’t know, and police found the shotgun at the foot of the couch where he was sleeping.

Inside the shotgun was an already fired shell consistent with the victim’s injuries, police said.

Parker was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center and released on $5,000 bond. He is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggressive nature.