Police: Man threatens to ‘spray the place up’ after woman at Myrtle Beach hotel wouldn’t talk to him

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested after police said he threatened to “spray the place up” after a woman at a Myrtle Beach hotel wouldn’t talk to him, according to a police report.

William Desean Fields was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of first-degree assault and battery, pointing and presenting a firearm at another person, and possession of marijuana.

Police were called Friday to a hotel in the 2700 block of North Ocean Boulevard for a report of an assault and weapons violation that happened earlier in the week. The report doesn’t specify what day the incident happened.

A female victim told police she was walking along the street by the hotel with a co-worker when Fields tried to talk to her. When she refused, he allegedly went to his car and got out a duffle bag with body armor and a loaded magazine and played with the bullets, according to the police report. He allegedly told her he was going to kill her.

According to police, the female victim then left and a male victim approached Fields and tried to calm him down. Fields allegedly showed the male victim a gun in the duffle bag and said he was going to “spray the place up,” according to the police report.

The male victim reported the incident to his supervisor. The victims were told not to contact police when the incident initially happened until the General Manager could finish an internal investigation, according to the report.

The officer took written statements that were taken by hotel management on the day the incident happened.