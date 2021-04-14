Police: Man waves gun around inside Myrtle Beach Waffle House

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Tuesday after police said he was waving a gun around inside a Myrtle Beach Waffle House.

Caleb Alexander Walker, 18, was charged with unlawful carry of a pistol and resisting arrest, according to police. Walker allegedly kept waving a gun around the restaurant on North Kings Highway to “show people.”

Police found Walker sitting in a booth when they arrived and found the handgun, according to the report. He was allegedly seen on security footage pulling the gun out of his bag, waving it around, and turning on the laser.

Police said Walker never pointed the gun at anyone but he did not have a permit to carry and said the gun belonged to his company, according to the report.

Walker was taken to the Myrtle Beach Jail.