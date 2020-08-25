Police: Man who crashed into North Myrtle Beach candy store was in stolen car

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who crashed into a North Myrtle Beach candy store Friday was in a stolen car and a second suspect was also named for stealing a second car, according to police.

News13 is withholding the name of the second suspect until we can confirm charges were filed.

Police said two cars were stolen from a parking garage at North Beach Plantation on North Beach Blvd. around 5 a.m. Friday. One car was a 2018 Honda Civic with a Maryland license plate. The second car was a 2020 BMW 740i with a New Jersey license plate.

The Honda Civic was found around 8 a.m. in a parking lot in the 4700 block of S Ocean Blvd. in North Myrtle Beach, according to police. The car had front driver’s side damage and the steering wheel airbag was deployed, police said.

The Honda Civic was valued at $24,000. The owner reported a Kate Spade wallet with a debit card, drivers license, and social security card was stolen.

The BMW was found around 6:30 a.m. after the man driving it, Jefari Tyeshaun Davis, crashed into Sugar Life Ice Cream and Candy Bar, police said. The BMW was valued at $80,000.







Davis told police he was driving north on Hwy 17 when his hoodie fell over his eyes and caused him to lose control of the car, according to the police report. A witness told police they saw Davis “traveling at a high rate of speed.”

Davis is charged with reckless driving and grand larceny, $10,000 or more.

Davis was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center Sunday on a $10,440 bond.

