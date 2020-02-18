Police: Masked man entered Market Common restaurant, displayed weapon, demanded money

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating a report of an armed robbery at a restaurant in Market Common.

Myrtle Beach police say they are searching for a man who entered the Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant around 11 p.m. on Sunday, displayed a weapon and “ordered the victim to hand over money from the business.”

“The subject was seen wearing a white hat, black ski mask, camo jacket, black pants, and shoes,” Myrtle Beach police say.

Police are asking for businesses and residents in the area of the restaurant to check surveillance cameras around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MBPD at 843-918-1382 and reference report #20-002527. Callers can remain anonymous.

