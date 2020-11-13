Police: Men broke into Myrtle Beach hotel room, forced woman to strip naked as they robbed her

As Crocker was being arrested, police found 94.24 grams of meth, 23.19 grams of heroin, and 6.13 grams of cocaine.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several men allegedly broke into a hotel room in Myrtle Beach and forced a woman to strip naked as they robbed her, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

On Nov. 4, Scott Gregg Crocker, 42, of Conway, broke into a room at Monterey Bay Suites on North Ocean Boulevard with other subjects — who have not been named — and forced a woman to strip naked as they robbed her, according to arrest warrants.

The subjects demanded money and narcotics. Police said they ransacked the room and took an iPad, Samsung phone, and $2,275 in cash. Crocker was identified as one of the suspects through physical evidence, video surveillance, and witness statements.

Crocker was located Monday near Broadway at the Beach and as he was being arrested, police found 94.24 grams of meth, 23.19 grams of heroin, and 6.13 grams of cocaine, according to the warrants.

Crocker was charged with kidnapping, armed robbery, and several other drug charges. He was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

According to booking records, Crocker was previously arrested in May on drug charges and released from jail in July. He was arrested again in August on drug charges and released a day later.