Police: Myrtle Beach man arrested after robbing victim at knifepoint

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man was arrested Monday after police said he robbed a victim at knifepoint Tuesday.

Police said Jessie Lamont Holmes, 39, of Myrtle Beach, allegedly threatened a victim and held a knife to his neck at Community Kitchen, police said. The victim told police Holmes also stole $20 from his wallet.

Holmes is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during violent crime. Holmes is still held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $55,000 bond.

