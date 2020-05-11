MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man was arrested Monday after police said he robbed a victim at knifepoint Tuesday.
Police said Jessie Lamont Holmes, 39, of Myrtle Beach, allegedly threatened a victim and held a knife to his neck at Community Kitchen, police said. The victim told police Holmes also stole $20 from his wallet.
Holmes is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during violent crime. Holmes is still held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $55,000 bond.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Murrells Inlet man charged in connection with Friday night stabbing at Myrtle Beach motel
- Police: Myrtle Beach man arrested after robbing victim at knifepoint
- Honoring the class of 2020: Submit your senior photo here!
- WATCH LIVE: President Trump holds briefing to discuss testing capacity as members of administration self-quarantine
- Conway issues outdoor burning ban effective immediately