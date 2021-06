MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man remained in jail Wednesday afternoon after police said that he raped a girl under the age of 15 multiple times this year.

Tristan Leigh Allen, 25, has been charged with four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He was given a $250,000 surety bond.

The girl told police last month that Allen raped her on four different occasions this year, according to arrest warrants.