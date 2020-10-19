Police: Myrtle Beach man broke into home, pointed gun at people, dog

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police arrested a Myrtle Beach man who allegedly broke into a home and pointed a gun at people and a dog, according to a police report.

Darrell Reginald Gowans, 33, was accused of breaking into the home on Tarpon Bay Road on Oct. 5, police said. Gowans allegedly pointed his gun at two victims and a dog and demanded money.

The victim told police she gave him $200 and said both victims feared for their lives, according to the police report.

Gowans was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree burglary, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and fugitive.

He’s held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond.