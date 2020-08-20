Police: Myrtle Beach man impersonated officer, pointed gun at someone’s head over stolen laptop

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man was arrested after police said he impersonated a police officer and pointed a gun at someone’s head over a stolen laptop.

The victim told police that he was at a friends house with a group of people Aug. 13, when one of his friends stole a laptop from inside the home. The laptop belonged to one of the victim’s friend’s brother, according to the police report.

The owner of the laptop confronted the group of kids after discovering the laptop was gone, police said.

The kids all left the home and as they were walking around the neighborhood when the owner of the laptop and his father, Robin Lynn Samero, 64, of Myrtle Beach, approached the group.

Police said Samero told the group he was a police officer and told them to get into his truck to go to the police station.

The victim told police he noticed Samero and the owner of the laptop get out of the truck. Samero then grabbed the victim by the arm and pointed a semi-automatic pistol at his head, police said.

According to the police report, a witness was able to get an audio recording of the incident. The witness also told police she saw Samero point the gun at the victim’s head.

Samero was arrested Thursday and charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and pointing and presenting firearms at a person.

He was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center and released on a $6,000 bond.

