Police: Myrtle Beach man, juvenile robbed pizza delivery driver with airsoft gun

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A pizza delivery driver was robbed with an airsoft gun in Myrtle Beach Monday night, according to police.

Police said a Papa Johns delivery driver was attempting to deliver a pizza on Burcale Road Monday night around 11:30 p.m. when a man, identified as Shaquan Antwine Wills, 20, of Myrtle Beach, and a 15-year-old juvenile robbed the delivery driver.

Wills allegedly pretended to get the money to pay for the order when the juvenile came around the home and pointed the airsoft gun at the driver’s face and told him to drop the pizza, according to the police report.

Police went to the home and found Wills and the juvenile with the stolen pizza, the airsoft gun, and a “small bag containing a green leafy substance,” according to the police report.

Wills was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center and charged with armed robbery and kidnapping. He’s in jail with no bail set.

The juvenile was taken to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

