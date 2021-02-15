Police: Myrtle Beach man lost consciousness while a child was in truck

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man remained in jail Monday afternoon after police said he lost consciousness while a child was in his truck.

Drew Anthony Barresi was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday for unlawful conduct toward a child.

Horry County police responded on Friday afternoon to Holmestown Road for a report of a potential overdose, according to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department.

Barresi had backed a truck over a curb, through bushes and hit a small tree, according to police. He became unconscious in the truck and was given two doses of Narcan — an opioid overdose-reversal drug.

Barresi had a child in the vehicle at the time, according to the incident report.

He did not tell officers what substances he might have used, but said he didn’t use anything in front of the child, according to the report.

He remained in jail on a $5,000 bond, as of Monday afternoon.