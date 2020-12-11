Police: Myrtle Beach man posted nude photos of 2 other men on Facebook after argument

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man was arrested Thursday after police said he posted nude photos and videos of two other men on Facebook after an argument, according to a police report.

Police responded to Cape Landing Circle after a complaint about harassment. A victim told police Kyrese Pedro Jushwan Vereen, 21, was harassing him all night. After an argument, Vereen is accused of posting nude photos and videos of the two men on Facebook, police said.

A victim told police the photos were taken without their consent, according to the police report.

A victim showed police screenshots of the Facebook posts. Vereen was located by police in the parking lot of the apartment complex and was arrested, according to police.

Vereen was charged with disseminating obscene material and is held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond as of Thursday night.