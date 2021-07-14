Police: Myrtle Beach man rented illegal apartment in garage to foreign students

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man was charged Wednesday after he allegedly built an apartment in his garage illegally and rented it out to three J1 students, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Romeo Qendro, 54, was charged with operating without a business license by the Myrtle Beach Police Department and received citations from the Myrtle Beach Code Enforcement and the Myrtle Beach Fire Marshal, police said.

Police were called to a home in the 800 block of 66th Avenue North after receiving information about a rental apartment in a garage, the department said. Police said Qendro did not have proper permits or licenses and the apartment had limited air conditioning and was “not acceptable by established standards.”

The three J1 students have been relocated to new housing, police said.

“J1 students come to Myrtle Beach to experience the best our community can offer and unfortunately, some don’t have the experience they expect when they get here,” Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said. “I want our visiting students and residents to know that we will not tolerate the exploitation of our guests.”

Police said people who know of students who are being taken advantage should contact the department at 843-918-1382.