Police: Myrtle Beach man stabbed someone several times, causing life-threatening injuries

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police say a man stabbed someone several times in Myrtle Beach, causing life-threatening injuries.

Myrtle Beach police responded to a call about an assault at 4:15 a.m. on Thursday at Nance Street and Acline Street.

Police discovered Leonard Davis, 32, and a victim were in a fight. Davis stabbed the victim several times, causing life-threatening injuries, according to the report.

Davis was armed with a knife during the incident, police said. Police also found a clear baggy of white rock substance, which they say Davis pulled out of his back pocket and threw on the ground while being arrested. It tested positive for cocaine.

Davis is in the Myrtle Beach jail charged with possessing a weapon during a violent crime, assault, attempted murder, possession and distribution of cocaine and resisting arrest.