Police: Myrtle Beach man stole car, evaded law enforcement, barricaded himself in bathroom

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police arrested a 28-year-old Myrtle Beach man Tuesday morning after he allegedly stole a car and barricaded himself inside a bathroom.

Darren Matthew Ryan was driving in a stolen car when police attempted to pull him over, according to a police report.

Ryan didn’t stop for police, who quickly lost sight of the vehicle after a short chase. The car was later found abandoned on Pheasant Pointe Court. An officer later found him walking in the area of Luttie Road and Mamie Drive. Ryan fled again after spotting police, according to the police report.

An officer was flagged down by someone who said Ryan entered their home and barricaded himself in their bathroom, according to the report. Police were able to call him out and take him into custody.

Ryan had an active warrant at the time of his arrest and was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Ryan was charged with multiple counts of grand larceny for different monetary amounts, breaking into a motor vehicle, safecracking, resisting arrest, first-degree burglary, failure to stop for blue lights, and possession of stolen property.