Police: Myrtle Beach man struck victim multiple times with machete during domestic violence incident

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man has been charged after police say he struck a victim multiple times with a machete during a domestic violence incident.

Kevin Dwain Hind, 35, of Myrtle Beach has been charged with criminal domestic violence, high and aggravated nature after an incident on May 17.

According to the police report, the victim said they were first hit multiple times with a closed fist to the head and body region. The victim said Hind armed himself with a machete during the incident and struck the victim’s leg multiple times with the weapon, an officer wrote in the report.

Police said the victim’s injuries corroborated the statement. The victim was in fear for their life and said Hind threatened to kill them if police were called, according to the report.

Hind remains in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond set.