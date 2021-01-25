Police: Myrtle Beach man threatened to shoot, kill officers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — A 57-year-old man threatened to shoot and kill officers after he was arrested on Friday, according to police.

Kevin Robert Coyne was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday for public disorderly conduct/public intoxication and threatening the life, person or family of a public employee. He is out of jail after posting about $750 in bond.

An Horry County Police Department officer pulled over a vehicle at about 8:15 a.m. Friday at Holmestown Road and Highway 707 after it failed to stay in its lane and didn’t have its taillights on, according to an incident report. During the traffic stop, an officer smelled alcohol from the driver, who was later arrested for driving under the influence.

Coyne, the passenger, left the car and didn’t obey the officer’s order to sit on the curb, according to the report. He appeared to be intoxicated at the time.

After his arrest, Coyne made threats to shoot and kill officers, according to an arrest warrant.