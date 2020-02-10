Police: Myrtle Beach woman driving recklessly with child, Fentanyl in her car

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police say a Myrtle Beach woman was driving recklessly with a child and fentanyl in her car, running red lights and driving north in a southbound lane.

Jessica Nichole Feliciano, 30, of Myrtle Beach, has been charged with unlawful neglect of a child, possession of fentanyl, and reckless driving. Myrtle Beach police say she was driving a blue minivan on N. Kings Highway without a license on Sunday on the opposite side of traffic.

Feliciano failed to stop for police and instead “purposely drove off the road and wrecked the vehicle to evade blue lights while the child was in the car,” according to the report. She disregarded stop signs, red lights and failed to comply with other traffic laws, “placing the child at unreasonable risk,” the officer wrote.

Police said they found fentanyl and multiple uncapped syringes within her possession inside the vehicle. A cigarette box found in the driver’s side door contained a piece of yellow wax paper that contained a white powdery substance, which tested positive for Fentanyl, according to the report.

Feliciano remains in J. Reuben Long as of Monday afternoon. No bail has been set at this time.