Police name 6 suspects arrested in Myrtle Beach drug operation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police have named six of seven suspects arrested in a drug operation in Myrtle Beach.
The investigation spanned several months, according to police. The arrests were made in the Booker T. Washington area of Myrtle Beach.
Those named suspects are:
- Jeremiah Levon Grant, 34, of Myrtle Beach
- Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine
- Wesley Raquan Williams, 19, of Myrtle Beach
- Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine
- Everett Adorse Ford, 33, of Myrtle Beach
- Three counts of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine
- Aliga Da Sun Farrie Campbell, 24, of Myrtle Beach
- Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine
- Johnny Ray Bellamy, 65, of Myrtle Beach
- Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine
- Lewis Edward Johnson, 49, of Myrtle Beach
- Possession of crack cocaine
Other arrests will be announced once charges are filed.