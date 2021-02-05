Police name 6 suspects arrested in Myrtle Beach drug operation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police have named six of seven suspects arrested in a drug operation in Myrtle Beach.

The investigation spanned several months, according to police. The arrests were made in the Booker T. Washington area of Myrtle Beach.

Those named suspects are:

Jeremiah Levon Grant, 34, of Myrtle Beach Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine

Wesley Raquan Williams, 19, of Myrtle Beach Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine

Everett Adorse Ford, 33, of Myrtle Beach Three counts of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine

Aliga Da Sun Farrie Campbell, 24, of Myrtle Beach Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine

Johnny Ray Bellamy, 65, of Myrtle Beach Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine

Lewis Edward Johnson, 49, of Myrtle Beach Possession of crack cocaine



Other arrests will be announced once charges are filed.