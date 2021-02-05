Police name 6 suspects arrested in Myrtle Beach drug operation

Courtesy: Myrtle Beach P2C

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police have named six of seven suspects arrested in a drug operation in Myrtle Beach.

The investigation spanned several months, according to police. The arrests were made in the Booker T. Washington area of Myrtle Beach.

Those named suspects are:

  • Jeremiah Levon Grant, 34, of Myrtle Beach
    • Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine
  • Wesley Raquan Williams, 19, of Myrtle Beach
    • Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine
  • Everett Adorse Ford, 33, of Myrtle Beach
    • Three counts of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine
  • Aliga Da Sun Farrie Campbell, 24, of Myrtle Beach
    • Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine
  • Johnny Ray Bellamy, 65, of Myrtle Beach
    • Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine
  • Lewis Edward Johnson, 49, of Myrtle Beach
    • Possession of crack cocaine

Other arrests will be announced once charges are filed.

