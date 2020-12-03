Police: Man allegedly sexually assaulted Surfside Beach woman he met on dating app

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Horry County police have charged a 36-year-old man with criminal sexual conduct after he sexually assaulted a woman, according to police records.

Sean Joseph Deegan, of Wilmington, North Carolina, sexually assaulted a woman he met on a dating app after meeting her on Oct. 24 in Surfside Beach, according to a police report.

Deegan was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon. He has been charged with criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

No bail had been set, as of Thursday.