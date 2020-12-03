SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Horry County police have charged a 36-year-old man with criminal sexual conduct after he sexually assaulted a woman, according to police records.
Sean Joseph Deegan, of Wilmington, North Carolina, sexually assaulted a woman he met on a dating app after meeting her on Oct. 24 in Surfside Beach, according to a police report.
Deegan was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon. He has been charged with criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.
No bail had been set, as of Thursday.
LATEST CRIME HEADLINES
- Not all the same: There are some hand sanitizers the FDA says consumers should avoid using. Here’s the full list.
- Getting beaten online trying to buy a PS5 or new Xbox? You may be losing to a bot
- Politicians eat their words after dining out, taking trips during pandemic
- Police: Man allegedly sexually assaulted Surfside Beach woman he met on dating app
- Border cities report 74 new COVID-19 fatalities