Police: North Myrtle Beach man assaulted officer

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach police arrested a 32-year-old man Wednesday after he attacked a police officer responding to a domestic violence call, according to a police report.

Officers responded at 9 a.m. Wednesday to a call about two people physically fighting, according to information released Monday from the North Myrtle Beach Police Department.

A witness told police that he called authorities after he saw John Charles Lavin Jr. and a female yelling at each other, according to a police report. The witness said that Lavin got in a car, a female pounded on its window and the vehicle sped off, pushing the female away, according to the report. Lavin then got out of the vehicle and went inside with the female.

Officers knocked and rang the doorbell, but Lavin wouldn’t open the door, according to the report. He opened the door to say they were fine and it wasn’t illegal to have an argument. He opened the door again, and officers were able to get into the apartment. Levin tried to push them out, knocking their body cameras off, and he yelled and acted aggressively, according to the report. Police said his behavior made them unable to speak to the female.

An officer drew a taser when Lavin became aggressive again, according to the report. They attempted to place him into custody, and Lavin swung his hand at an officer’s head. The taser was discharged multiple times and missed twice before hitting Lavin on the third attempt.

One officer was cut on his forehead and bleeding, according to the report.

Lavin refused to give a voluntary statement to police, according to the report.

He has been charged with aggravated assault of a police officer and simple assault.