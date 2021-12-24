1 hurt in Atlantic Beach shooting, police say

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Friday morning in a shooting in Atlantic Beach, according to police.

The shooting happened at about 3:10 a.m. in the parking lot of Thee DollHouse off Highway 17 South, according to Police Chief Quentin Robinson.

The person who was shot is expected to survive, Robinson said.

There is no information about a suspect at this time, however police are looking for a person of interest. The shooting is being investigated by Atlantic Beach police.

