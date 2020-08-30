Police: One injured in Myrtle Beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Police Department (MBPD) responded to reports of a shooting Saturday in Myrtle Beach.

Police responded to 601 Mitchell Drive around 7 a.m. Saturday morning and found one person injured.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

22-year-old Jordan Christian Langford was taken into custody in connection with this shooting. Langford is currently incarcerated in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

MBPD says detective and crime scene units took over the crime scene investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation. Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: