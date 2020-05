HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was seriously injured in a shooting in Horry County Friday, according to Horry County Police Department (HCPD).

HCPD said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on Edisto Court in the Myrtle Beach area.

A suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the community, HCPD said. No other information is available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.