Police: Person stabbed after refusing to hand over money in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police are investigating after a man was stabbed early Sunday morning on Cedar Street in Myrtle Beach.

It started when a man came up to the victim asking for money, according to a police report. When the victim didn’t hand any over, that’s when the man began stabbing him.

The victim was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment.

Meanwhile, the suspect reportedly fled toward Highway 501.

