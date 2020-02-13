Police release photo of person of interest in recent Conway shooting

UPDATE:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police are asking for help to identify a person of interest in a shooting on Wednesday.

A person was shot multiple times in the 900 block of Wright Boulevard in the City of Conway, police said. The victim’s condition is not known at this time.

During the investigation, investigators were able to obtain photographs of a person of interest and ask for assistance in identifying the person in the photographs.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the person in the photographs is asked to contact Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790.

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Police are investigating a shooting near Whittemore Park Middle School in Conway.

The shooting happened in the 900 Block of Wright Boulevard. One person was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the lower extremities.

The incident is now “stable,” police reported, and no known threat exists for the area. It is unknown exactly where the incident occurred.

Whittemore Park Middle School was placed on a brief lockdown at about 3:30 p.m. A controlled student release took place for car students until the all-clear was given by the Conway Police Department at 4 p.m.

All students and staff are safe, reports Lisa H. Bourcier with Horry County Schools. Students who ride the bus will be arriving home a little later than normal this afternoon due to this incident, Bourcier said.

Out of an abundance of caution, Whittemore Park Middle School was put on lockdown. People in the area were asked to shelter in place.

Count on News13 for updates here at wbtw.com.

For more photos and updates, visit wbtw.com.

LATEST HEADLINES: