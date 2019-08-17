Police report: Burglar swipes rifle, whiskey from Myrtle Beach residence

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man is without a rifle, a gun replica and a swig of whiskey after a break-in that happened Friday.

According to a police report, the man left his Ocean Boulevard dwelling at around 9 a.m. Friday.

When he returned at around 11:30, he noticed a .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle was missing, along with a replica of a handgun.

Also missing: a ‘small amount’ of whiskey from a bottle that was on the kitchen counter. The man claims the bottle was not on the counter when he left.

Police did not find any evidence of a forced break-in.

The owner values the missing property at $250.

No arrests have been made in this case.

