Police report details threat to ‘kill’ Conway officer

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police are investigating after learning of a threat to ‘kill’ a Conway police officer.

Myrtle Beach police got a call early Friday morning from a man in Las Vegas. He claimed a family friend, who reportedly lives in the New Directions shelter in Myrtle Beach, told him she planned on killing a Conway officer and has a gun.

He said she wants to ‘kill’ the officer she believes made her homeless. The caller also noted that she was recently arrested in Conway for assaulting an officer, according to a police report.

Myrtle Beach notified the shelter and is working with other agencies to identify the suspect.

