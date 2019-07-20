Police report details threat to ‘kill’ Conway officer

Grand Strand Crime
Posted: / Updated:
police-car-lights_402738

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police are investigating after learning of a threat to ‘kill’ a Conway police officer.

Myrtle Beach police got a call early Friday morning from a man in Las Vegas. He claimed a family friend, who reportedly lives in the New Directions shelter in Myrtle Beach, told him she planned on killing a Conway officer and has a gun.

He said she wants to ‘kill’ the officer she believes made her homeless. The caller also noted that she was recently arrested in Conway for assaulting an officer, according to a police report.

Myrtle Beach notified the shelter and is working with other agencies to identify the suspect.

Count on News13 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: