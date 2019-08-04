Police report: Man claims he was forced to strip and was hit with a handgun after money dispute

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – One man is in custody after allegedly accusing another man of stealing money from him, forcing him to take off his clothes and striking him with a handgun.

Nijalon Walker, 24, was arrested and is charged with second-degree assault and battery, according to Myrtle Beach police

The incident happened early Saturday morning, a police report states. The victim had traveled to Myrtle Beach with Walker.

The victim claims that around 6 a.m. Saturday, Walker accused him of stealing his money, and forced him to take off “all of his clothing” so he could look for the money.

That’s when Walker allegedly struck the victim in the head with a handgun, the report states.

The victim was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Police arrested Walker on the scene.