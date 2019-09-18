MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – Police are responding to a report of a robbery at a Myrtle Beach area Dunkin Donuts.
The Horry County Police Department is investigating reports of a robbery at 8709 Highway 17 Bypass, a tweet from the department says.
A photo from the department shows police tape set up around the Dunkin Donuts at that location.
No injuries have been reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-8477.
Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST NEWS:
- WATCH LIVE: Sidney Moorer retrial for kidnapping of Heather Elvis continues for Day 7
- Police respond to report of robbery at Myrtle Beach area Dunkin Donuts
- Crews respond to water main break in Conway, burn ban in place until repairs made
- Several suspected cases of vaping-related illness reported at upstate SC hospital
- NC dad finds 3 teens passed out in running car – his message after the discovery