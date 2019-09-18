Police respond to report of robbery at Myrtle Beach area Dunkin Donuts

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – Police are responding to a report of a robbery at a Myrtle Beach area Dunkin Donuts.

The Horry County Police Department is investigating reports of a robbery at 8709 Highway 17 Bypass, a tweet from the department says.

A photo from the department shows police tape set up around the Dunkin Donuts at that location.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-8477.

