Police respond to shots fired report near Broadway at the Beach; 2 arrested

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Two people have been arrested after Myrtle Beach police responded to a report of shots fired near Broadway at the Beach over the weekend.

Around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to 1202 Celebrity Circle after a caller reported “around 6-7 shots fired in the area,” an incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Upon arriving, officers spoke with Broadway at the Beach security, who reported hearing the sound of gunshots from the area of 29th Avenue and US Highway 17 Bypass. The caller provided dispatch with the make and license plate number for a vehicle the shots were reportedly fired from.

Officers stopped a vehicle “just south of the overpass at Farrow Pkwy.,” the report said. The vehicle had five people inside and all were detained.

“Some of the subjects claimed that one of the guys along with his ex-girlfriend fired several gunshots into the air and they did the same,” the report stated. “The occupants stated that this stemmed from a disagreement with his friend’s ex girlfriend and her friends that were onscene at Broadway but in a separate vehicle.”

Daivon Lakeem McCrea (left) and Christian Okoya Canteen (right). Photos courtesy of Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The report lists the suspects as Christian Okoya Canteen, 26, and Daivon Lakeem McCrea, 23.

Canteen and McCrea were booked into the Myrtle Beach jail, the report also said. Each is charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits.

